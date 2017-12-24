Khloe Kardashian Rubs Baby Bump in Sparkling Outfit at Family Christmas Party

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 24, 2017 8:38 PM

Khloe Kardashian was sparkling, shimmying and bumping along at the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas party!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported a long, silver fringed dress and fur coat at the bash, which took place on Sunday, Christmas Eve. She showed off her outfit alongside a Snapchat video with sister Kim Kardashian, who said, "I know what you guys all really want to see."

The person shooting the video then panned down to Khloe's bump, which she rubbed affectionately.

Khloe, 33, confirmed on Wednesday that is pregnant with her and boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompsonfirst child together, almost three months after E! News reported the news. On Saturday, she made her first public appearance since her announcement, appearing at LAX.

Earlier on Christmas Eve, Khloe posted on Snapchat videos of her showcasing her baby bump while working out. She had largely kept away from the public eye and off social media and opted not to show her torso in recent months as she kept her pregnancy under wraps.

 

Khloe Kardashian, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

The two sisters pose for a video.

Khloe Kardashian, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian's Bump

The reality star, who is pregnant with her first child, rubs her baby bump.

Khloe Kardashian, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian

The reality star sparkles in a selfie.

Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera, Toni Braxton, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Kim Kardashian, Toni Braxton and Christina Aguilera

The reality star appears with two pop icons.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The married couple poses for a selfie.

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disck

Presenting KoKo and The Lord.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashians

The sisters pose with their mom.

Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera, North West, Summer Rain Rutler, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Kim Kardashian, North West, Christina Aguilera, Summer Rain Rutler

The reality star and the pop star appear with their daughters.

Kendall Jenner, Kardashian, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Kendall Jenner

The reality star showcases a daring and eclectic white outfit.

Kardashian Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

A view from inside the bash.

Kim Kardashian, M.J., Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Kim Kardashian and M.J.

The reality star poses with her grandmother.

Kim Kardashian, Ryan Seacrest, Randy Jackson, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Kim Kardashian, Ryan Seacrest and Randy Jackson

It's an American Idol mini reunion!

Mom Kris Jenner hosted the annual Christmas party, which was also attended by other members of their family, including Kim's husband Kanye West and their kids, Kendall Jenner, who wore an eclectic white outfit, Kris' mom M.J., as well as Kourtney Kardashian, her ex Scott Disick and their kids. Kourtney also brought her beau, Younes Bendjima.

"Merry Christmas!" Scott said in a video Kim posted, standing with her son Saint West, 2. "Happy holidays!"

Babyface and Toni Braxton performed at the party. 

There was also a mini original American Idol reunion; Kim posted a video of her with the show's longtime host Ryan Seacrest, who is a Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer, and former judge Randy Jackson. Friends Christina Aguilera—accompanied by her 3-year-old daughter SummerLarsa Pippen and hairstylist Jen Atkin also attended.

Kris' kids Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were not seen on any Snapchat images shared by their family as of Sunday night. He has avoided spotlight over the past year, while she has also stayed away from the public eye lately and is reportedly pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott's first child.

During the party, Travis' music was played for the guests.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns on January 7 at 9/8c and check out new episodes of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian that day at 10/9c!

