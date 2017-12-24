Khloe Kardashian Rubs Baby Bump in Sparkling Outfit at Family Christmas Party

Khloe Kardashian was sparkling, shimmying and bumping along at the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas party!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported a long, silver fringed outfit and fur coat at the bash, which took place on Sunday, Christmas Eve. She showed off her look in a Snapchat video with sister Kim Kardashian, who said, "I know what you guys all really want to see."
The person shooting the video then panned down to Khloe's bump, which she rubbed affectionately.
Khloe, 33, confirmed on Wednesday that is pregnant with her and boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompsonfirst child together, almost three months after E! News reported the news. On Saturday, she made her first public appearance since her announcement, appearing at LAX.
Earlier on Christmas Eve, Khloe posted on Snapchat videos of her showcasing her baby bump while working out. She had largely kept away from the public eye and off social media and opted not to show her torso in recent months as she kept her pregnancy under wraps.
Snapchat
The two sisters pose for a video.
Snapchat
The reality star, who is pregnant with her first child, rubs her baby bump.
Snapchat
The reality star sparkles in a selfie.
Article continues below
Snapchat
The reality star appears with two pop icons.
Snapchat
The married couple poses for a selfie.
Snapchat
Presenting KoKo and The Lord.
Article continues below
Snapchat
The sisters pose with their mom.
Snapchat
The reality star and the pop star appear with their daughters.
Snapchat
The reality star showcases a daring and eclectic white outfit.
Article continues below
Snapchat
A view from inside the bash.
Snapchat
The reality star poses with her grandmother.
Snapchat
It's an American Idol mini reunion!
Article continues below
Mom Kris Jenner hosted the annual Christmas party, which was also attended by other members of their family, including Kim's husband Kanye West and their kids, Kendall Jenner, who wore an eclectic white outfit, Kris' mom M.J., as well as Kourtney Kardashian, her ex Scott Disick and their kids. Kourtney also brought her beau, Younes Bendjima.
"Merry Christmas!" Scott said in a video Kim posted, standing with her son Saint West, 2. "Happy holidays!"
Babyface and Toni Braxton performed at the party.
There was also a mini original American Idol reunion; Kim posted a video of her with the show's longtime host Ryan Seacrest, who is a Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer, and former judge Randy Jackson. Friends Christina Aguilera—accompanied by her 3-year-old daughter Summer, Larsa Pippen and hairstylist Jen Atkin also attended.
Kris' kids Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were not seen on any Snapchat images shared by their family as of Sunday night. He has avoided spotlight over the past year, while she has also stayed away from the public eye lately and is reportedly pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott's first child.
During the party, Travis' music was played for the guests.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns on January 7 at 9/8c and check out new episodes of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian that day at 10/9c!