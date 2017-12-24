Jessica Alba and Family Appear in Last Christmas Card as a Foursome

Jessica Alba is celebrating her final Christmas as a mother of two.

The actress revealed in July that she is pregnant with her and husband Cash Warren's third child. She announced in October that they are expecting a baby boy, who will be their first son.

On Christmas Eve, Warren posted on his Instagram page a photo of their family's 2017 Christmas card, which shows him, Alba and their daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, sitting and wearing matching red holiday pajamas.

"This years holiday card ... last one where I'll be the only dude in the photo," he wrote. "I'm having a moment. Merry Christmas Eve!!"

"Tried to convince Haven that today was Christmas and Santa forgot about her but she saw right through it," he added. "Smart kid."

See Jessica Alba's family's 2017 Christmas card and other celebrities' holiday cards:

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Daughter, Haven, Honor, Christmas Card, 2017

Instagram

Jessica Alba

The actress appears with husband Cash Warren and their daughters Honor and Haven. Earlier this year, Alba revealed she is pregnant with their third child, a baby boy.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Christmas Cards

Kailey Dickerson

Thomas Rhett

"What a year we've had, my goodness hahah," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram. "Thanking Jesus for it all. Merry Christmas from our family to yours." 

JWoww, Roger Mathews, Christmas Cards

Anthony Serrantonio

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

"We are the Mathews. Strong willed, not overly bright, opinionated humanitarians, ever changing, ever learning, passionate parents, asshole friends but loyal and forever aspiring to be better humans," husband Roger Mathews wrote on Instagram. "And and a partridge in a f--king pear tree. Merry Christmas/ Happy Holidays everyone. ^^ see even trying to be more politically correct."

Christy Carlson Romano, holiday card

Christine Farah Photography

Christy Carlson Romano

"We wish you a very happy holiday!," the former Disney Channel star wrote on Instagram while showcasing her holiday card from Minted and tree from Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Shannon Beador, Christmas Cards

Instagram

Shannon Beador

"Sending lots of love to everyone for a wonderful and holiday and incredible 2018!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "I continue to be overwhelmed with all of the love and supportive comments I have received over the last few months! I am grateful for and appreciate them all!" 

Lauren Conrad, William Tell, Baby, Son, Liam, Christmas Card, 2017

Instagram

Lauren Conrad

"We finally got our act together and sent out a Holiday card this year!" the fashion designer shared on Instagram. "(But we also managed to kill our Christmas tree in 2 weeks... so there's that." 

Lydia McLaughlin, Christmas Cards

Corbin Ballard

Lydia McLaughlin

The Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrates love and the holiday season with her festive Christmas card.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Christmas Cards

Twitter

Tamera Mowry-Housley

"The 2017 Housley family Christmas card is here! #MerryChristmas," The Real co-host shared on Twitter. 

Mark Wahlberg, Christmas Cards

Twitter

Mark Wahlberg

"The Wahlberg family Christmas card," the actor shared on Twitter when revealing his 2017 card. 

Giada de Laurentiis, Christmas Cards

Instagram

Giada de Laurentiis

"Buon Natale! Thx for another year of holiday magic @minted," the Food Network star wrote on Instagram while showcasing her holiday card. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

Prince William & Kate Middleton

Merry Christmas from the Royal Family! The famous couple pose with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. 

Sarah Stage, Celebrity Christmas Cards

Instagram

Sarah Stage

"Merry Christmas to all," the "six-pack mom" wrote on Instagram when revealing her card from JcPenny. "#mulletseason #1985 #christmasCard." 

Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart, Son, Kenzo, Baby, Kids, Christmas, Card, 2017

Instagram

Kevin Hart

The actor's family card features wife Eniko Hart, their newborn son Kenzo and his two children from a previous marriage.

Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer, Christmas Cards

Instagram

Elizabeth Chambers

"Merry Christmas and Happy Everything, from our family to yours," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Love, The Hammers (and Archie, not pictured)." 

Kyle Richards, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram/SimplyToImpress

Kyle Richards

"So pleased with how these turned out! xo," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram when revealing her SimplyToImpress cards. 

Melissa Joan Hart, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram

Melissa Joan Hart

"I'm so excited about our family Christmas card this year! I got them from SimplytoImpress.com," the actress shared on Instagram. "Very proud to send these out to family and friends! Merry Christmas from our family to yours! #holidaysarehere #spon #simplywonderful." 

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram/SimplytoImpress.com

Tori Spelling

"So excited for our 2017 holiday card... I just couldn't wait to show off our growing family!" the reality star shared on Instagram with her finished card from SimplytoImpress.com. "Their cards are just SO cute!"

Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram/Simply to Impress

Ayesha Curry

"Excited to show everyone our 2017 holiday card. Tried SimplytoImpress.com this year and so impressed with how they turned out!" the celebrity chef wrote on social media. "Can't wait to send our cards to all our family and friends. Happy Holidays!" 

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, Hank Baskett, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram/Simply To Impress

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

"In LOVE with our 2017 holiday card from SimplytoImpress.com!" the reality star shared with her followers. "So excited to send these out! #amazingcards #myfave." 

Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram/Simply to Impress

Jenny Mollen

"I've never been adult enough to create holiday cards, but now with two kids the guilt just doubled," the actress wrote to her followers. "It took 4 lactation cookies, three bottles, two dog treats and the promise of a date night to get this pic. Thank god, ordering it only took minutes." 

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Merry Christmas from the Housleys to you!" The Real co-host wrote on Instagram. 

Sara Evans, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Sara Evans

"Merry Christmas!" the country singer shared with her followers. 

Kara Keough Bosworth, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Kara Keough Bosworth

"#DeckTheHalls #DeckerTheHalls designed by #MaryGarrard #MeredithBlackPhotography," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared online. 

Tamra Judge, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Tamra Judge

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared with her followers.

Teresa Giudice, Christmas 2016

Instagram/Linda Marie

Teresa Giudice

"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from our Family to Yours," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared. "@images_by_linda_marie."

Mark Wahlberg, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Mark Wahlberg

"Merry Christmas from the Wahlbergs!" the actor shared.

Armie Hammer, Family, Christmas Card 2016

Instagram

Armie Hammer

The Lone Ranger and Social Network star appears with his wife Elizabeth Hammer and daughter Harper in their annual card.

Molly Sims, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Molly Sims

"I love our holiday cards! #Stuberpartyof4 (soon to be 5!!!)," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar

"Yet again these elves are upset that they did not make our holiday card, and have retaliated," the actress joked. "#elfontheshelf (amazing Holiday card from @tinyprints )."

Alexis Bellino, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Alexis Bellino

"Merry Christmas!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "We hope your day is filled with lots of family love. Love, The Bellino's."

Kelly Clarkson, Christmas Card

Twitter

Kelly Clarkson

"Merry Christmas from the Blackstock's #Santa #IKnowHim," the American Idol alumna tweeted. "....and by Blackstock's, I meant Blackstocks #grammarforthewin #thanksmom hahaha."

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Christmas

Instagram

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott

The only way to greet Santa Claus is with a goofy face!

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Holiday Card

Instagram

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

"Happy holidays," the couple wrote on Instagram while debuting their 2016 Christmas card from illustrator James Malia.

Vicki Gunvalson, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson

"Just finished addressing my Christmas cards. I only ordered 25 this year so if you didn't get one please don't be offended," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared days before the holiday. "Here's your virtual one. #mailingoutlate #merrychristmas #ilovemyfamily #blessed #answeredprayers." 

Hugh Hefner, Crystal Hefner, Holiday Card

Elayne Lodge

Hugh Hefner

Season greetings from the man behind Playboy and his wife.  

Prince Charles, Camilla Bowles, Christmas Card

Prince Charles & Camilla Bowles

Clarence House introduces the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's annual Christmas card.

Melissa Joan Hart, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Melissa Joan Hart

"I can't believe the holidays are here!" the actress shared on Instagram while revealing her Simply to Impress holiday card. "From the entire crew, we wish you all a happy holiday season! #blessed #holidaycard." 

Mario Lopez, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Mario Lopez

"Diggin' this year's Familia Lopez holiday card!" the actor shared on Instagram. "Mrs. Lopez, Gia, Nico and I wish you a great holiday! #Family #HolidayCard" 

Obama Holiday Card, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama

The Obama Family

Barack & Michelle Obama

Before celebrating their final Christmas in the White House, the famous couple and their family pose for another special holiday card. 

Lisa Rinna, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Lisa Rinna

"Christmas is almost here, and I just got our holiday cards from SimplytoImpress.com," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed online. "So many stylish choices. What a great way to share our love with family and friends! #blessed #holidaycard." 

Alyssa Milano, Christmas 2016

Facebook

Alyssa Milano

"I'm so excited to share our family's holiday card! I used SimplytoImpress.com for the first time and I am beyond thrilled," the actress shared on Facebook. "The hardest part was picking just one gorgeous design! Happy Holidays! #LoveThis." 

Kevin Jonas, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Kevin Jonas

"Loving the Jonas family 2016 Christmas card we ordered from Simplytoimpress.com," the Jonas Brothers member shared on Instagram. "Danielle's a big fan. I'm so lucky to be spending Christmas with my beautiful wife, our precious Alena and our adorable new baby girl Valentina. #holiday2016." 

Tori Spelling, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Tori Spelling

"SO excited to unveil this year's McDermott family holiday card! We used SimplytoImpress.com again this year & I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," the actress shared on Instagram. "The fam looks fab, but next year we may need a bigger couch!" 

Kendra Wilkinson, Family Photo

Facebok

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

The former E! star was joined by her husband Hank and their two children Alijah and Hank Jr.

Coco, Ice-T, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Coco & Ice-T

2015

"Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!" the new mom wrote on Instagram while holding baby Chanel. (Also pictured are Ice-T's kids LeTesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr. from previous relationships)

Josh Duhamel, Fergie, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

The Hollywood couple's son Axl steals the show in their annual card. 

Armie Hammer, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Armie Hammer

"Happy Holidays and Merry Everything!!" the happy family wrote on Instagram. 

Steve Aoki, Christmas 2015

Twitter

Steve Aoki

"The Aoki Christmas Card 2015 from @OmniaLasVegas," the DJ shared right in time for the holidays. 

Alba has not revealed her due date.

She celebrated her upcoming arrival at a baby shower with famous pals such as Molly Sims and Rachel Zoe earlier this month.

