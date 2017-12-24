Kevin Hart Gifts His Kids a Snowy Christmas in Malibu

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 24, 2017 4:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Christmas, Party, 2017

Khloe Kardashian Rubs Baby Bump in Sparkling Outfit at Family Christmas Party

Jennifer Lawrence, The Hollywood Reporter, 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast

Jennifer Lawrence Visits Children's Hospital Over Christmas for 5th Year in a Row

Serena Williams

Serena Williams to Return to Tennis for First Match Since Baby's Birth

If the Harts can't go to the (snowy) mountains, then the mountains must come to them.

Kevin Hart brought his family the ultimate gift on Christmas Eve, one they would rarely receive naturally in southern California: snow.

The comedian, one of the most successful in the world, and Jumanji actor threw a winter wonderland party in the dry Malibu mountains and had massive amounts of snow and ice brought in and dumped over a hill for his three kids and other loved ones to play in.

Guests were gifted snow boots and enjoyed a variety of activities, such as sledding and ice skating.

Kevin is a father to daughter Heaven, 12, and sons Hendrix, 10, and baby Kenzo. The star's wife Eniko Hart gave birth to the child in November.

Kevin Hart, Snow, Malibu, Family, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Snowy Fun!

On Christmas 2017, the actor and comedian gifted his family and friends a snowy wonderland in Malibu. Pictured: Kevin and wife Eniko Hart.

Kevin Hart, Snow, Malibu, Family, Christmas 2017

Instagram

"Anything for My Kids"

"I bought Aspen to Malibu since we couldn't go to Aspen this year," Kevin wrote on Instagram. "Anything for my kids. #Harts #happyholidays."

Kevin Hart, Snow, Malibu, Family, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Party On

Time for some fun winter activities!

Article continues below

Kevin Hart, Snow, Malibu, Family, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Dance, Kevin, Dance!

Eniko Hart films her husband dancing in the snow.

Kevin Hart, Snow, Malibu, Family, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Ice Skating

Guest enjoyed some fun winter activities.

Kevin Hart, Snow, Malibu, Family, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Sledding Time!

Kevin's wife Eniko Hart shared this image on Instagram.

Article continues below

Kevin Hart, Baby, Son, Kenzo, Christmas Eve 2017

Instagram

Baby Kenzo

The actor cradles his baby boy.

Kevin Hart, Son, Hendrix, Daughter, Heaven, Christmas Eve 2017

Instagram

Heaven and Hendrix

The actor poses with his eldest children.

Kevin Hart, Wife, Eniko Hart, Christmas Eve 2017

Instagram

Couple's Pic

The actor poses with wife Eniko Hart.

Article continues below

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Photos

Stars Celebrate Christmas 2017

"I bought Aspen to Malibu since we couldn't go to Aspen this year," Kevin said. "Anything for my kids. #Harts #happyholidays."

"We got a snow man over here," he says in a video. "I'm missing the Christmas music! put the Christmas music on!"

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kevin Hart , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News , Christmas , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.