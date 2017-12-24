Matthew Bellamy Is Engaged to Model Elle Evans

Matthew Bellamy is an engaged man once again!

The Muse singer and Kate Hudson's ex got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend of two years, model Elle Evans, during their vacation in Fiji.

Evans took to Instagram to share the exciting news and give the world a look at her gorgeous engagement ring.

"Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can't wait any longer," she wrote. "We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged! Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him!"