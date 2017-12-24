Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Welcomes First Child With Wife Hayley

The Florida Georgia Line family just got a little bit bigger!

Singer Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley Hubbard received an early Christmas present on Saturday: a bundle of joy in the form of a baby girl!

The first-time daddy took to Instagram to share the exciting news alongside the baby's first photos, revealing her name, Olivia Rose.

"I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose and melted our hearts," he began. "We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn't even been 24 hours yet."