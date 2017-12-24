Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Drunk and Disorderly Conduct in Palm Beach

Luann de Lesseps was arrested early this morning in Palm Beach, Florida.

E! News can confirm the 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star was taken into custody for drunk and disorderly conduct around 1:25 a.m.

We're told she was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person.

According to the Palm Beach Post, de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked an officer during her arrest. She also reportedly yelled out, "I'm going to kill you all."

She was later taken to Palm Beach County Jail and was released without bond.