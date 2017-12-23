Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley Recreate Nude Photos for 10th Wedding Anniversary

By Hollywood standards, 10 years is pretty much a lifetime!

On Saturday, Katherine Heigl took to her Instagram to wish her husband Josh Kelley a happy 10th wedding anniversary with a lengthy message and a silly nude photo with a sillier story behind it.

The former Grey's Anatomy star detailed the long history of the goofy bathtub pic in her heartfelt post. She began, "So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary."

The actress, who just celebrated their son's first birthday earlier in the week, added, "A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore."

The candid star also added that her "burning desire" for her hubby is still there.

She did admit, "There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor."

The 39-year-old actress also made sure to gush, "He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me. So here’s to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some! #10thweddinganniversary #We’reStillTogether!"

Photos

Katherine Heigl's Birthday Tribute to Son Joshua Jr.

Kelly, who is a singer/songwriter, also jumped in on social media, proclaiming his love for his wife and the mother of his three children, Nancy Leigh Kelley, Adalaide Marie Hope Kelley and Joshua Bishop Kelley, Jr.

The proud partner posted rare photos from the couple's wedding day and wrote, "10 years ago today me and my beautiful bride walked down the isle together solidifying our love and partnership. Life has thrown its many twists and turns at us and we've navigated every move together with grace and passion - I couldn't love you more @katherineheigl."

The sweet singer continued, "You are the soul to my groove !! Lets keep this dance goin strong my little Charleston Shag."

Check out the couple's romance, which started more than a decade ago...

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley, 2005

M. Caulfield/WireImage for Fox Searchlight Pictures

2005

Before they were married, the duo hit up the The Ringer premiere in Los Angeles on Dec 14, 2005.

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley, 2007

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

2007

Katherine and Josh were all smiled when they attended the premiere of Knocked Up on May 21, 2007. 

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley, 2008

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

2008

The cute couple arrived together at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's 27 Dresses on Jan. 7, 2008 in Los Angeles.

Article continues below

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley, 2010

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

2010

Josh loves up on his lady at the 44th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Josh Kelley, Katherine Heigl, 2014

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Trevor Project

2014

Sporting big smiles, the married twosome attends the TrevorLIVE LA Honoring Robert Greenblatt, Yahoo and Skylar Kergil for The Trevor Project at Hollywood Palladium on Dec. 7, 2014 in Los Angeles.

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley, Naleigh, 2014

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

2014

The proud parents have fun with their daughter Naleigh at the L.A. premiere of The Nut Job at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on January 11, 2014.

Article continues below

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley, 2016

TrickyD/Osvaldo/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

2016

The pregnant star and her husband were spotted in Los Feliz, California on October 8, 2016. They got lunch during their day out.

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley, Baby Shower, 2016

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

2016

The proud parents couldn't hide their joy during their baby shower.

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley, 2017

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

2017

Josh could't keep his hands off his wife at her Unforgettable film premiere on April 18, 2017. 

Article continues below

Josh Kelley, Katherine Heigl, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

2017

The couple paired up to go to the 2017 CMT Music Awards together at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

