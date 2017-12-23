Tiffany Haddish Hanging Out With Beyoncé at Jay-Z's Concert Is Totally #FriendshipGoals

Tiffany Haddish is having the time of her life!

The funny lady took to Instagram on Friday to post photos from her fun-filled Thursday night attending Jay-Z's 4:44 Tour concert in Los Angeles.

While at the star-studded concert at the Forum in Inglewood, the Girls Trip star had some fun with Hova's lady love, Beyoncé, who was supporting her main man.

Along with the cute snap of the piece ladies, Tiff wrote, "@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping.... But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn #beyonce."

Is this a best-friendship in the making? We hope so!