Dream Kardashian and 4 of Her Cousins Appear on Christmas Card Day 23

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 23, 2017 1:17 PM

Kardashian kids unite!

Five of Kris Jenner's six grandchildren—Kourtney Kardashian's kids Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 3; Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 4; and Rob Kardashian's little girl Dream Kardashian, 1, appear on day 23 of the family's 2017 Christmas card, which is being revealed in daily pieces like a holiday advent calendar.

On the latest image, released on Saturday, the children appear with Kris, her mom M.J. and the kids' aunts Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who confirmed on Wednesday she is pregnant with her first child. She cuddles Dream in the pic.

Khloe has appeared on previous sneak peek pics of the card project, as has everyone else pictured on day 23, and has not shown a baby bump on it. Kim's husband Kanye West and their 2-year-old son Saint West have also been featured on past previews of the card. All the family members wear white tops and blue denim.

The only family members who have not yet appeared on the card are Rob, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight for most of the year, and sister Kylie Jenner, who has kept out of the public eye herself in recent months and is reportedly pregnant with her own first child.

The two did take part in the Christmas card photo shoot with their family in November, E! News had learned at the time.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! on January 7 at 9/8c!

