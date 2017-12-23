Pink's Daughter Willow's Letter to Santa Is Hilarious

Pink's daughter Willow is just telling it like it is.

The singer posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo of a letter the 6-year-old girl wrote to Santa after getting confused about the Elf on the Shelf.

It reads, "Santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don't know why."

"Translation: MOM FAIL," Pink wrote. "#elfonthesamedamnshelf."