The View's Sara Haines Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

And baby makes four!

The View co-host Sara Haines, 40, gave birth to her and husband Max Shifrin's second child on Saturday, a baby girl named Sandra Grace Shifrin, People reported. Their new addition joins 1 and 1/2-year-old big brother Alec Richard Shifrin.

Sara had revealed her pregnancy and the sex of her second child on The View in June.

"You guys want to know what I'm having? It's a girl! It's a girl!" Sara said on the show, before being showered with pink silly string. "You guys knew. I've been having a rough time so I've had like crackers brought out to me and ginger ale."

"I was so excited, so excited," she added. "I'm very much looking forward to it because I grew up with—I have a brother but I had two sisters. I think I'll get the female experience way more than the little boy experience."