Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes Spend Holidays in Singer's Hometown

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are home for the holidays—Shawn's hometown of Toronto that is!

The model and the Canadian singer were spotted hitting up a Christmas market in Toronto on Thursday. The 19-year-old singer stopped to take photos with some of his excited fans.

Twitter user @sarahelizabeth13 posted photos with the singer and of the couple with the caption, "SHAWN MENDES AND HAILEY BALDWIN IN TORONTO."

For the public outing, Hailey donned a black jacket and plaid pants. The Canuck opted for a green bomber jacket, black pants and a beanie.

Last month, E! News reported that the couple was quietly dating. The two have yet to do a red carpet together, but have taken to the chilly streets of Canada with their relationship.