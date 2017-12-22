Kanye West Is a Doting Dad to Little Saint in Day 22 of Kardashian Christmas Card

All of the lights are on Kanye West and his only son for this day of the Kardashian Christmas card.
In the sweet shot captured by Eli Linnetz for the family's ongoing collection of white T-shirt and jeans-themed holiday pictures, the Grammy winner and his 2-year-old little one, Saint West, are the focus.
Reminiscent of The Lion King's famous pose with Simba, the proud papa holds his little guy up above his head and looks at him with a wide grin. It's a nice change for the star, who typically strikes a more serious pose.
Nevertheless, the image will serve as a sweet memory for the father and soon as Saint continues to grow up.
"MY BOYS," West's leading lady Kim Kardashian gushed on Instagram. It was this month two years ago that the star-studded couple welcomed their first son into the world and subsequently revealed his unique moniker.
Soon, he and his big sister, North West, will be joined by a new addition to the family. As the reality star confirmed in late September in a teaser for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, they will soon become a family of five.
"After talking to Kanye, I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that's my reality. I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me," Kim said on the show back in April.
In the meantime, it's Kanye and Saint's turn to steal the spotlight of the Kardashian Christmas card. See all of the family's Christmas card pictures this year so far below:
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 1
See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 2
Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 3
Little Reign Disick is quite the model!
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 4
Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 5
Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 6
Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 7
Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 8
North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.
Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 9
Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 10
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.
Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 11
Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 12
Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 13
Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 14
"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 15
Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 16
Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 17
Dream Kardashian mades her second appearance, alongside aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and great-grandmother M.J.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 18
Kanye flashes a giant smile while playing with little Nori.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
DAY 19
Nearly the whole family poses together at once for day 19.
Day 20
Kris Jenner's mom MJ Houghton is the star of the Day 20 Christmas card reveal, which also shows Saint West being held by mom Kim Kardashian.
DAY 21
The West family steal the spotlight for this day of the Kardashian Christmas card.
DAY 22
Kanye West is a doting dad to his only son in this sweet portrait.
