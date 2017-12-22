Mariah Carey to Return to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve: ''Last Year Didn't Go As Planned''

After last year's epic mishap and ensuing drama, Mariah Carey is coming back to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest to redeem herself.

On Friday, dick clark productions and ABC today announced that multi-platinum selling songstress would be returning to Times Square to perform for a live audience of more than one million people, just minutes before the ball drops on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.”

Previously, Carey appeared on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2005. She came back and made headlines when she headlined last year

A statement given to E! News from Carey and dick clark productions, read, "We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!”

Carey will join previously announced singers Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland who are all slated to get their song on for the masses in Times Square.