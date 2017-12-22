Mariah Carey to Return to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve: ''Last Year Didn't Go As Planned''

Nicholas Hunt/DCNYRE2017/Getty Images for dcp
After last year's epic mishap and ensuing drama, Mariah Carey is coming back to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest to redeem herself.
On Friday, dick clark productions and ABC today announced that multi-platinum selling songstress would be returning to Times Square to perform for a live audience of more than one million people, just minutes before the ball drops on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.”
Previously, Carey appeared on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2005. She came back and made headlines when she headlined last year
A statement given to E! News from Carey and dick clark productions, read, "We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!”
Carey will join previously announced singers Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland who are all slated to get their song on for the masses in Times Square.
E! News previously reported that Alessia Cara, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey and Hailee Steinfeld would be joining the lineup for their West Coast celebration
Alesso, G-Eazy, Portugal. The Man, Bebe Rexha, watt and Zedd are also scheduled to hit the stage. In fact, many of these artists will be ringing in the New Year by collaborating for the Los-Angeles based special.
The performers join a star-studded lineup that will help fans celebrate 2018 from coast to coast.
America’s largest celebration of the year will take place on Sunday, December 31 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ABC Television Network.
Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
For the 12th year in a row, Seacrest will host the event from Times Square in New York.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The actress and comedian will provide live onsite reporting in New York.
NJJ Productions, Inc.
Viewers can watch the "Chains" singer perform from Times Square.
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
The "Never Be the Same" singer will be rocking out and counting down in New York.
ABC/SARA KAUSS
The "Already Gone" singers will sing in New York.
Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage for Marie Claire
The Pretty Little Liars star will host the Central Time Zone countdown in New Orleans.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
The "Radioactive" singers will ring in 2018 from Allstate's Fan Fest.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc.
The "Shut Up and Dance" singers will take the stage leading up to the midnight countdown near Jackson Square.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ciara will host the West Coast festivities.
E! News
Get ready West Coast fans! The K-pop group will be performing during the Los Angeles-based festivities.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The "Love So Soft" singer will help ring in the new year with a West Coast performance.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The "Treat You Better" singer will perform at the Los Angeles celebration
J. Merritt/Getty Images
The "Young Dumb & Broke" singer will also perform with Marshmello.
Nathan Congleton /NBC News' "TODAY"
Fans can listen to the "One Call Away" singer during the West Coast celebration.
Mark Ashman
If you're a fan of the group's hit "Handclap," make sure to watch them perform during the West Coast special.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT
The "Heaven" singer will perform during the West Coast festivities.
