Sofia Richie Dresses Up Like a Pantsless Santa Claus and Dances to "All Night Long" With Scott Disick

It looks like Sofia Richie is getting into the holiday spirit.

With the help of a Santa suit-themed shirt, the 19-year-old model dressed up like the signature holiday figure, except she was missing some bottoms.

Clad in solely the Santa shirt, underwear and socks, the star got her groove on with help from her dad Lionel Richie's hit, "All Night Long." As the song played, she showed off her moves while beau Scott Disick chronicled the moment on his Instagram story.

In another clip on social media, Disick captured her trying to catch ice as he tossed them toward her in the kitchen. "Ice trader," he captioned the playful moment.

Over on Richie's Instagram page, the star shared a snap of their meal together—bowls of spaghetti and taquitos. "Feasting with my [heart]," she wrote.