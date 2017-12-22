Sofia Richie Dresses Up Like a Pantsless Santa Claus and Dances to "All Night Long" With Scott Disick

Instagram
It looks like Sofia Richie is getting into the holiday spirit.
With the help of a Santa suit-themed shirt, the 19-year-old model dressed up like the signature holiday figure, except she was missing some bottoms.
Clad in solely the Santa shirt, underwear and socks, the star got her groove on with help from her dad Lionel Richie's hit, "All Night Long." As the song played, she showed off her moves while beau Scott Disick chronicled the moment on his Instagram story.
In another clip on social media, Disick captured her trying to catch ice as he tossed them toward her in the kitchen. "Ice trader," he captioned the playful moment.
Over on Richie's Instagram page, the star shared a snap of their meal together—bowls of spaghetti and taquitos. "Feasting with my [heart]," she wrote.
The pair initially sparked romance rumors in May, though Richie initially claimed they were just "homies." However, their relationship status appeared to quickly evolve as they were spotted together traveling, partying and eventually smooching.
"They are inseparable right now and not leaving each other's side," a source told E! News in September. "Scott is totally romancing her and she is under his spell."
While their seriousness level is still up for debate, as evidenced by their recent joint appearance at Art Basel, PDA fest in Miami and Thursday's cozy night in, they seem to still be very much into each other.
However, they may run into trouble as far as her famous father, Lionel Richie, is concerned. During an interview with E!'s Sibley Scoles in November, the musician made a gesture that looked like he raised an imaginary gun to his head when it came to the topic of his daughter's dating life.
"Whatever that means," she quipped.
Here's a look back on Sofia and Scott's romance in pictures:
Swooning
The two stare into each other's eyes Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
PDA Alert
The two share a kiss at the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Holding Hands
The two enter the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Major PDA Alert!
The two kiss passionately inside the DJ booth at the LIV nightclub.
Cuddles in Miami
The two appear cozy at Haute Living, Art Life and the Maddox Gallery London's VIP cocktail party and presentation of the artworks of street artist Alec Monopoly and photographer David Yarrow during Art Basel Week in Miami.
Soaking Up the Sun
The two lounge in the sun on Miami Beach.
Beach Time!
The two hit Miami Beach with friends during Art Basel Week.
Miami Heat
The lovebirds head to Miami to attend the DuJour Art Basel Kickoff party held at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach.
Pucker Up
The lovebirds share a sweet smooch in Venice.
Hugs
The two walk close together during their Italian getaway.
Gondola Ride
The two wave on a gondola in Venice, Italy.
Amore
The lovebirds show some PDA in Milan on Oct. 15, 2017.
Jetting Off
The two are spotted holding hands at LAX on Oct. 14, 2017.
Cup of Joe
Scott and Sofia grabbed some drinks at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2017.
Taco Night
The lovebirds were all over each other when they snuggled up together in Mexico.
Surf's Up
The pair went to Punta Mita, Mexico and packed on the PDA on Oct. 3, 2017.
Let It Ride
The pair had a very steamy smooch on their romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Beach Babes
Scott and Sofia were enjoying their holiday in Miami on Sept. 23, 2017. The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach.
When in Miami
The two partied on the SS Groot together in Miami.
Rocking the Boat
Kourtney Kardashian's ex was pictured passionately kissing his new girlfriend while they enjoyed an afternoon boat ride in Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017.
Hand It Off
The pair held hands in Miami as they continued their vacation together.
Congrats Are in Order
Following the family style dinner at Seaspice, in which they ordered meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."
Kiss Off
A source tells E! News that while out to dinner at Seaspice in Miami, they ordered champagne and Barceló rum cocktails for the table and that Scott "held and kissed his new love through out the evening."
Legs for Days
Sofia posted this pic from Miami with her legs draped over Scott's.
Loud and Proud
The two showed they world they were a couple when Scott shared this PDA-filled social media post.
There They Go...
Sparking rumors, Scott and Sofia were spotted on Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
