Siggy Flicker Leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey After 2 Seasons

Siggy Flicker is saying goodbye The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Siggy, who joined the show in season seven, announced she will not return after the current eighth season wraps. However, she will still appear on the RHONJ season eight reunion.
"After much reflection and Bravo's support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Siggy said in a statement to Bravo's blog. "I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Danielle and Margaret. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects."
During the current season, Siggy has clashed with newcomer Margaret Josephs, including an infamous spat over Margaret dubbing Siggy "Soggy Flicker" for her continued waterworks and then again in Milan after Margaret made an analogy using Adolf Hitler. Siggy and Dolores Catania also clashed with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga over their participation in a charity fashion show thrown by RHONJ drama-maker Kim D.
Siggy was brought in by Jacqueline Laurita in season seven of the Bravo reality series. On her Twitter, Siggy has lambasted the editing of the reality series.
"ALL season long I was poked & provoked! Every season someone is portrayed as The Villian & if you are the CHOSEN ONE, then your over the top reactions are shown & not your interactions! Guess who has been working overtime to make their False Narratives stick?! #RHONJ," she tweeted.
