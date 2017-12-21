Olivia Munn Shares Her Support for #MeToo Movement: "Our Voices and Our Pain Matter"

Speaking about the allegations that have surfaced in the industry, Munn says that while it "feels like it's a really sad time" in the world right now, from her perspective it's actually an "amazing" time.

She shares, "For the people who have had to put up with it for a very long time, I can say from my own personal experience it's actually a really, an amazing time right now because for some reason we don't have to put up with it anymore and our voices and our pain matter. That's the first step of change but we have to be vigilant and we have to continue to see it through."

Munn adds that it's really important to "name names" and "support the people who come out and speak up."