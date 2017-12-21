Inside Halsey and G-Eazy's Relationship: See Their Cutest Moments Together

G-Eazy, Halsey

Mike Vitelli/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Halsey and G-Eazy aren't afraid to show a little PDA.

The "Him & I" duo has been sparking romance rumors for months as they continue to share their love for each other on social media. To celebrate G-Eazy's new album, Halsey took to Instagram to send a sweet message to him. "Gerald I am so proud of you," Halsey wrote. "I have watched your endless conviction and determination for months. You've made a record that is so honest and incredible. I'm honored to have witnessed this journey and this catharsis. And you're number 1 on iTunes!!!! I will ride for you till the end of time!!!! I LOVE YOU!!! The Beautiful & Damned out now. GO GET URS BB!!!!!!"

So in celebration of their sweet social media posts, we're bringing you all of their cutest moments together! Take a look at the pics below!

Photos

Halsey and G-Eazy's Cutest Moments

G-Eazy & Halsey

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Bud Light

Showing Support

Halsey attends the debut of her man's limited capsule collection called "Gerry's" on Aug. 29 in New Orleans.

Halsey, G-Eazy

Instagram

A Kiss on the Cheek

G-Eazy plants a kiss on his leading lady in this Instagram post from September.

Halsey, G-Eazy

Instagram

Matching Shoes

On Sept. 7, Halsey posts this cute photo of the couple's matching Vans on Instagram.

G-Eazy & Halsey, 2017 New York Fashion Week

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Fashion Week Sweethearts

The couple attends the Jonathan Simkhai show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.

Halsey, G-Eazy

Instagram

Polaroid PDA

The same day, Halsey shares this behind-the-scenes picture from New York Fashion Week.

G-Eazy, Halsey

Halloween Lovebirds

The duo posts pics on social media from Halloween where they dressed up as Daisy and Gatsby. Halsey and G-Eazy can't take their eyes off of each other!

G-Eazy, Halsey

Mike Vitelli/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Sealed With a Kiss

The couple shares a kiss at The Beautiful & Damned album release party on Dec. 19.

