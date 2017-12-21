The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe's Wedding Dress Inspired by CMAs Outfit

When asked we should expect to see her in a two-piece wedding dress, Bristowe told E! News, "Yes. Always expect the unexpected. I'm definitely not the traditional type of gal. I met my fiancé on a reality show."

Booth, Paige said, had some input in the dress.

"His main input was actually color," she said. "We had some fun with that."

She remained coy when asked if the dress was white.

Bristowe said she did not give Paige any direction when it came to designing her wedding dress, adding, "I basically said, 'Don't put me in any traditional gown.' I said, 'Give me a sort of edge,' and Hayley was really nice and it was enjoyable for her."

And like many brides, Bristowe will wear a different outfit to her reception.

"Basically, I was like, 'I want to murder the dance floor so put me something that I can move and dance in,' and she did exactly that," she said.

"Let's just say she is not going to need a disco ball," Paige said.

"Yes! I will not need a disco ball," Bristowe said. "It's definitely again not very traditional."

Paige has often been featured on TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and appears in her own Facebook Watch series Hayley Ever After. Bristowe appears on a one-hour special, Hayley Ever After: The Dress, which will air on TLC on January 13.

"I am kind of mentoring a team of young creatives and powering them with my skill-sets. I created a look for Kaitlyn for her ceremony and then had my interns kind of challenge one another in creating a secondary party dress for Kaitlyn," Paige told E! News. "It was very much a collaborative effort and it was very nice to get a sense of Kaitlyn's style and where she was coming from, which was basically nowhere."