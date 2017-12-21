Liam Payne and Rita Ora Hint at Fifty Shades Freed Collaboration

Need another reason to get excited for Fifty Shades Freed?
Liam Payne and Rita Ora hinted at a possible collaboration for the film on Thursday when they posted the same photo to Instagram and captioned it #FiftyShadesFreed. In the photo, Payne channels Christian Grey by donning a dapper suit. Ora poses next to the singer, wearing a semi-sheer pink dress with black detailing.
Both celebrities gave their stamp of approval by liking the other's photo. They also both shared the picture via Twitter. In addition, the official Twitter account for Fifty Shades Freed retweeted their pictures.
It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the filmmakers might want to create a star-studded soundtrack for the franchise's final chapter. Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Halsey, and Sia were just some of the artists who contributed to the Fifty Shades Darker album.
Ora has been linked to the franchise before, appearing in both Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker. Although, her role in the first film was smaller than fans originally anticipated.
The official trailer for Fifty Shades Freed dropped in early November; however fans will still have to wait until Feb. 9, 2018 to see the film.