Brooklyn Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Luke Evans and Mark Wahlberg Show Off Their Ripped Bodies

Forget the holiday sweaters! Brooklyn Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Luke Evans and Mark Wahlberg are bringing the heat this winter by showing off their ripped bodies.

Beckham, 18, shared a few shirtless selfies via Instagram on Thursday and tagged his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chloë Moretz.

"Whose man is this…@chloegmoretz," the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham wrote in one photo.

He also shared a photo of him sprawled across a bed and captioned it "laaavly @chloegmoretz." A separate photo showed Beckham snuggling with their dog Ruby Moretz.