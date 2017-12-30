20 New Year's Resolutions Inspired by the Real Housewives

NBC/ Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
The end of December is here and it can only mean one thing: Time to create your New Year's resolutions!
While we totally support the predictable eating healthier, working out more and losing weight goals, we decided to dig a little deeper.
May we point you to the entertaining ladies of Bravo known as the Real Housewives?
Whether they are on the West Coast, East Coast or the middle of Potomac, these reality stars have entertained us all year long. At the same time, they may have inspired some unconventional resolutions.
Stop throwing wine glasses at dinner? Totally doable. Asking a friend if she trusts her husband? Yah, maybe hold off on that in 2018.
We decided to have some fun with our favorite cast members and share some resolutions based on a few unforgettable scenes. Just remember Bravoholics, you can never have too much Real Housewives.
Giphy/Tumblr
In 2018...Keep your dildos to yourself.
Giphy/Tumblr
In 2018...When attending a fashion show, come for the fashion and not the s––t show.
Giphy/Tumblr
In 2018...Make sure your hair is on fleek when you find yourself in a war of words.
Giphy/Tumblr
In 2018...When you see cockroaches at your friend's place, remain calm.
Giphy/Tumblr
In 2018...Do not compare your enemies to Sesame Street characters, especially Big Bird.
Giphy/Tumblr
In 2018...Tell your friends you are getting married before they read about it on social media.
Tumblr/Giphy
In 2018...When you are given cake, make sure to eat it and not throw it.
Giphy/Tumblr
In 2018...Stay out of people's marriages.
Tumblr/Giphy
In 2018...Put one foot in front of the other—literally—to avoid falling into bushes.
Tumblr/Giphy
In 2018...Make sure your teeth are in tight before you dance the night away.
Tumblr/Giphy
In 2018...Try to have more patience with people.
Tumblr/Giphy
In 2018...Enjoy happy hour on a more regular basis, even if it's by yourself.
Tumblr/Giphy
In 2018...Read more in your free time—books that is.
Tumblr/Giphy
In 2018...Don't waste wine at the dinner table—especially on other people.
Giphy/Tumblr
In 2018...Keep your hands to yourself.
Giphy/Tumblr
In 2018...Stay focused on your health and fitness goals even in the face of temptation.
Giphy/Tumblr
In 2018...Continue to say no to drugs.
Giphy/Tumblr
In 2018...Avoid giving any and all bunnies as gifts.
Tumblr/Giphy
In 2018...Try and keep the PDA moments under control, unless you want the streets talking.
Giphy/Tumblr
In 2018...Live a life that will leave jaws dropped. Happy New Year, Bravo lovers.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. while Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. And kick off your week with the Real Housewives of Atlanta airing Sunday nights at 8 p.m. all on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
