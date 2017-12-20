Survivor Season 35 Names a Winner After One Final Twist

Survivor season 35 couldn't leave us without one last twist.

Tonight's finale was mostly a race to keep Ben out of the final three, because if Ben made it to the final three, Ben was going to win. When Chrissy won the final immunity challenge, securing her place at the end, she also got a seriously twisty advantage.

She was allowed to choose one other person to face the jury with her, and the other two had to compete to build a fire to stay in the game. She obviously told Devon and Ryan, and knew that only Devon could compete against Ben. At first, Devon practiced, but when his piece of flint broke, he took that as a sign that meditation and believing in himself was actually the way to go.

Spoiler alert: It wasn't. Devon lost, and Ben found himself in a final three that did not want him there.