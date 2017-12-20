Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant! How She Hid Her Baby Bump for So Long

It's official! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby!

After months of speculation, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed the pregnancy news with a poignant and sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.

The mom-to-be gushed over her impending "mommy" status and over her basketball-playing beau in the lengthy post.

And while the pregnancy reveal is big news, it shouldn't come as a big surprise to fans. E! News first reported that Khloe was having a child back in September, but the usually forthcoming E! star kept mum about being a mom.

In today's post, Khloe addressed her reasoning for being so secretive about the baby news in her Instagram post.

The expectant mom wrote, "I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding."