Inside Khloe Kardashian's Quietly Momentous Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian is officially having the best year of her life. Until next year, that is.

In 2018, the E! star and member of one of the most famous families around will be branching off to start a family of her own. Khloe has confirmed that she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's first child together, taking to Instagram to share a photo of her bare, till now just speculated-upon baby bump.

While the exciting news hasn't exactly been kept under wraps—"Khloe is so happy, you have no idea," a source told us in September—the usually more demonstrative fam has been noticeably quieter this year, particularly when it comes to any and all blessed events.

But now that it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, the Kardashians have been in a more giving mood.