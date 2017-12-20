Phaedra Parks Selling Atlanta House for $1.195 Million

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 20, 2017 2:30 PM

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Phaedra Parks is unloading one of her homes for more than $1 million.

The reality star put a 4,400-square foot, four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom French Provincial mansion in Atlanta on the market for almost $1.5 million this past July— two months after E! News learned she would not be returning to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 10, took it off the market in September, then relisted the home for sale again last month. The asking price is now $1.195 million.

Parks bought the property in 2013 for $845,000.

According to the real estate listing, provided by the Dillard & Company Realty Group, the home is almost 30 years old and sits on .68 acres. The property includes amenities such as a two-story foyer, a library, a French Country-style kitchen with granite counter-tops and custom-designed white cabinets, a dining room and table that can seat at least 10 people, a custom-designed fireplace, double French doors, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a swimming pool.

Parks had given E! News a tour of the house exactly one year ago, ahead of the 2016 Christmas holiday.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Phaedra Parks , Real Estate , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta
