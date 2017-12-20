Here's What You Should Wear on New Year's Eve

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Dec. 20, 2017 1:44 PM

The pressure to find the perfect outfit for New Years is on.

With just two weeks left in 2017, party goers may be starting to panic if they haven't found a sparkling sensation fit for the occasion. It's a hard find. The perfect ensemble fits perfectly (without requiring a diet prior to wear), is warm enough for the cold weather and stands out among the hundreds of people celebrating. 

E! Fashion Correspondent and Marie Claire Senior Fashion Editor, Zanna Roberts Rassi, is here to soothe your wardrobe anxiety with the series What To Wear For..., a series of Situational. Style. Solutions.

In anticipation for the year's end, check out What To Wear for NYE above and the style credits below! 

Dress: J. Crew Collection Tie-Shoulder Sequin Dress, $298

Bodysuit: Only Hearts Turtleneck Top, $54

Shoes: Topshop Lucia Diamante Platform Sandals, Now $45

Socks: H&M 2-Pack Fishnet Socks, $9.99

 

