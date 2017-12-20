Katy Perry Channels Marie Antoinette in "Hey Hey Hey" Video

Christmas came early for Katy Perry fans!

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old pop star released a new music video, "Hey Hey Hey," a track featured on her Witness album. The clip shows her dressed like Marie Antoinette, complete with a gravity-defying wig, dress with a corset and hoop skirt and beauty mark, as well as feminist icon and warrior Joan of Arc, with a colorful, eyeball-themed outfit.

In the video, "Marie Antoinette" lives in the modern world; she FaceTimes, she eats packaged snacks and drinks iced coffee. But she is very much a killer queen, and innocent to boot—Her servants polish her Robin Hood: Men in Tights-inspired chastity belt. In another scene, Marie Antoinette face-plants while walking down a hallway with books on her head. In another, Joan slashes through the corset with a sword.

Marie Antoinette attempts to break some barriers of her own and is openly disgusted with a man, possibly the queen's husband King Louis XVI, who orders her beheading at her rejection of him and then incurs Joan's wrath.

And in a scene that pays tribute to the famous saying often attributed to Marie Antoinette, the queen's subjects eat cake—and so does Joan.