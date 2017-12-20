Katy Perry Channels Marie Antoinette in "Hey Hey Hey" Video

Christmas came early for Katy Perry fans!
On Wednesday, the 33-year-old pop star released a new music video, "Hey Hey Hey," a track featured on her Witness album. The clip shows her dressed like Marie Antoinette, complete with a gravity-defying wig, dress with a corset and hoop skirt and beauty mark, as well as feminist icon and warrior Joan of Arc, with a colorful, eyeball-themed outfit.
In the video, "Marie Antoinette" lives in the modern world; she FaceTimes, she eats packaged snacks and drinks iced coffee. But she is very much a killer queen, and innocent to boot—Her servants polish her Robin Hood: Men in Tights-inspired chastity belt. In another scene, Marie Antoinette face-plants while walking down a hallway with books on her head. In another, Joan slashes through the corset with a sword.
Marie Antoinette attempts to break some barriers of her own and is openly disgusted with a man, possibly the queen's husband King Louis XVI, who orders her beheading at her rejection of him and then incurs Joan's wrath.
And in a scene that pays tribute to the famous saying often attributed to Marie Antoinette, the queen's subjects eat cake—and so does Joan.
Perry had teased the video earlier this week with images and a behind-the-scenes clip.
"Katy-Claus is coming down ur chimney tomorrow with a visual gift," Katy said.
"After a year of peaks and valleys (remember, it's all a journey), I wanted to end 2017 with a fun, triumphant piece of pop candy," she wrote. "Just think of it as a glam little stocking stuffer from me to you."
"'Hey Hey Hey' is one of my favorite songs from "Witness" and for me, it embodies the fighting spirit I always want you to be able to find within yourself, and to see in me," she said. "So ho, ho, ho; and hey, hey, hey; and happy holidays."