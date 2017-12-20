Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Palin Is Engaged: See Her Ring

A post shared by Sarah Palin (@sarahpalin97) on Dec 20, 2017 at 11:47am PST

Willow Palin is engaged to Ricky Bailey.

Sarah Palin confirmed the news by posting a picture of the happy couple on Instagram.

"Congrats! Ricky and Willow 4-Ever," the former governor of Alaska wrote.

The former vice presidential nominee also shared pictures from the proposal. The photos show Ricky getting down on one knee and proposing to her 23-year-old daughter at Rockefeller Center in New York.

"Good things happen!!!" the proud mom wrote. "My happiest baby girl Willow and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy."

Willow's sister Piper Palin also shared the news via Instagram stories.

"My sister's getting married!!!!!" Piper wrote alongside a picture of Willow and her fiancé showing off the bling.