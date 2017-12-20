Sleepy Princess Charlotte, a Pigeon Photobomb: The Best Candid Pics From the Queen's Lunch

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 20, 2017 12:53 PM

Queen Elizabeth II held a pre-Christmas luncheon on Wednesday.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were all in attendance at the royal event held at Buckingham Palace. The attendees were all photographed entering and exiting the holiday luncheon, resulting in some must-see candid pics.

This will be Meghan's first Christmas with the royal family and as Prince Harry drove the duo into Buckingham Palace for the event, the couple was photobombed by a pigeon!

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton for Her First Christmas Lunch With Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The photo shows Harry driving to the palace in a Range Rover, with Meghan in the passenger seat. As they were driving in, a pigeon flew right in front of them for the perfect photobomb. The duo also shared a cute candid moment without the pigeon.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William

Philip Toscano/PA Images via Getty Images

Also at the event on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted in their car with their children. While Kate waved out the window, Princess Charlotte appeared to be a little sleepy.

Prince George, Kate Middleton

Paul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock

In another photo from the event, William, Kate and Prince George were all caught in a candid moment. Prince George can be seen looking out of the window.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Alex Huckle / Splash News

The royals are all gearing up for the Christmas holiday on Monday. A Kensington Palace spokesman told reporters last week, "You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day."

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement at the end of November and are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

