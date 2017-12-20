Meryl Streep Targeted in Harvey Weinstein "She Knew" Poster Campaign

Last week, it was revealed that actresses are planning on wearing all black to the 2018 Golden Globes to protest sexual harassment. Streep is expected to attend, as she is one of the nominees.

Two days later, McGowan tweeted, "Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You'll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy."

Streep said in a statement in response that she wants to let McGowan know that she did not know about Weinstein's alleged acts towards women over the past couple of decades and "wasn't deliberately silent."

"I didn't know. I don't tacitly approve of rape," she said. "I didn't know. I don't like young women being assaulted. I didn't know this was happening. I don't know where Harvey lives, nor has he ever been to my home. I have never in my life been invited to his hotel room. I have been to his office once, for a meeting with Wes Craven for Music of the Heart in 1998."

In addition to the film Music of the Heart, Weinstein also co-produced The Giver and August: Osage County, which all starred Streep.

In October, after the initial allegations against Weinstein were made public, Streep said in a statement, "Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."