Mindy Kaling Honors Late Mother With Her Daughter's Middle Name

This isn't the only way the 38-year-old actress has honored her mother. During her lifetime, Chokalingam worked as an OBG/YN, which Kaling played on The Mindy Project.

"We were so thrilled for her," Ed Weeks, who plays Dr. Jeremy Reed on the show, said at the time of Kaling's pregnancy announcement. "The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own."