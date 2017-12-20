Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuit From Wade Robson Dismissed

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that claimed Michael Jackson had sexually abused Wade Robson for years when the choreographer was a child.

The So You Think You Can Dance regular, who is now 35, had filed negligence claims against MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, two companies owned by the late King of Pop that employed both of them, and accused the singer of years of molestation.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that the groups were not liable for Robson's exposure to Jackson, whose attorney had called the abuse claims "outrageous and pathetic." He did not rule on the credibility of the allegations.

The judge said Jackson was the sole shareholder of MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, so no one else at the companies had the power to override his wishes, and added that the late star, not the groups, also owned Neverland Ranch, where some of the abuse is alleged to have occurred.

"Without control over Michael Jackson, the corporate defendants could not impose 'reasonable safeguards' or take 'reasonable steps' to 'avoid acts of unlawful sexual conduct in the future' by Michael Jackson," the judge said, according to the New York Daily News.

A lawyer for Jackson's estate praised the judge's decision, while Robson's attorney said he plans to appeal the ruling.

"We strongly disagree with the court's ruling, as we firmly believe it is contrary to established California law and sets a dangerous precedent that endangers the State's vulnerable children," his lawyer Vince Finaldi told E! News. "For these reasons, we will be vigorously appealing this decision so that Wade's case can be decided on its factual merits before a jury of his peers. The days of Hollywood legal teams' usage of threats, bullying, intimidation, and disingenuous arguments to convince judges to dismiss cases are numbered."