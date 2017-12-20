Saint West and Great-Grandmother MJ Star in Day 20 of Family Christmas Card Reveal

Day 20 of the Kardashian Christmas card has been revealed!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian posted the new photo which stars her and Kanye West's son Saint West and Saint's great-grandmother, MJ Houghton. Kim is holding Saint in the latest pic while standing next to Kris Jenner, who has her arm around her mom MJ, all wearing their denim outfits.

Day 19 of the Christmas card reveal on Tuesday showed Khloe Kardashian covering her baby bump while holding Dream Kardashian and the duo appears again in the Day 20 picture, standing on the other side of MJ.