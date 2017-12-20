BRAND NEW
Saint West and Great-Grandmother MJ Star in Day 20 of Family Christmas Card Reveal

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 20, 2017 11:12 AM

Kardashian Christmas Card, Kardashian Christmas Card Day 20, Saint West, Grandma MJ

Eli Linnetz

Day 20 of the Kardashian Christmas card has been revealed!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian posted the new photo which stars her and Kanye West's son Saint West and Saint's great-grandmother, MJ Houghton. Kim is holding Saint in the latest pic while standing next to Kris Jenner, who has her arm around her mom MJ, all wearing their denim outfits.

Day 19 of the Christmas card reveal on Tuesday showed Khloe Kardashian covering her baby bump while holding Dream Kardashian and the duo appears again in the Day 20 picture, standing on the other side of MJ.

What do you think about the latest Christmas card pic? Check out all 20 of the photos below and then tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 1

See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 2

Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 3

Little Reign Disick is quite the model!

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 4

Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 5

Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Christmas Card, Reign Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 6

Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 7

Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 8

North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.

Dream Kardashian, Mason Disick, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 9

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 10

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 11

Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kendall Jenner

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 12

Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 13

Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Mason Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 14

"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 15

Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Day 16

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 16

Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, M.J., Day 17

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 17

Dream Kardashian mades her second appearance, alongside aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and great-grandmother M.J.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kanye West, North West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 18

Kanye flashes a giant smile while playing with little Nori.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 19

Nearly the whole family poses together at once for day 19.

Kardashian Christmas Card, Kardashian Christmas Card Day 20, Saint West, Grandma MJ

Eli Linnetz

Day 20

Kris Jenner's mom MJ Houghton is the star of the Day 20 Christmas card reveal, which also shows Saint West being held by mom Kim Kardashian.

