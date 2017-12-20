Saint West and Great-Grandmother MJ Star in Day 20 of Family Christmas Card Reveal

Eli Linnetz
Day 20 of the Kardashian Christmas card has been revealed!
On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian posted the new photo which stars her and Kanye West's son Saint West and Saint's great-grandmother, MJ Houghton. Kim is holding Saint in the latest pic while standing next to Kris Jenner, who has her arm around her mom MJ, all wearing their denim outfits.
Day 19 of the Christmas card reveal on Tuesday showed Khloe Kardashian covering her baby bump while holding Dream Kardashian and the duo appears again in the Day 20 picture, standing on the other side of MJ.
What do you think about the latest Christmas card pic? Check out all 20 of the photos below and then tell us your thoughts in the comments!
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Little Reign Disick is quite the model!
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.
Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com
Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.
Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Dream Kardashian mades her second appearance, alongside aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and great-grandmother M.J.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kanye flashes a giant smile while playing with little Nori.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Nearly the whole family poses together at once for day 19.
Eli Linnetz
Kris Jenner's mom MJ Houghton is the star of the Day 20 Christmas card reveal, which also shows Saint West being held by mom Kim Kardashian.