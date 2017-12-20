Grown-ish First Look: Meet the Cast of Yara Shahidi's Black-ish Spinoff

Grown-ish is taking viewers to another world: college. The black-ish spinoff starring Yara Shahidi debuts on Freeform on Wednesday, Jan. 3 with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. and E! News has your first look at the cast assembled.

The series stars Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, her black-ish character, American Crime's Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson, Jordan Buhat as Vivek Shah, The Good Place veteran Emily Arlook as Nomi Segal, Francia Raisa as Ana Torres, Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Parnell as Dean Parker and black-ish's Deon Cole as his signature character Charley Telphy. The cast also includes Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Luka Sabbat.