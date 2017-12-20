Grown-ish First Look: Meet the Cast of Yara Shahidi's Black-ish Spinoff

Freeform
Grown-ish is taking viewers to another world: college. The black-ish spinoff starring Yara Shahidi debuts on Freeform on Wednesday, Jan. 3 with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. and E! News has your first look at the cast assembled.
The series stars Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, her black-ish character, American Crime's Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson, Jordan Buhat as Vivek Shah, The Good Place veteran Emily Arlook as Nomi Segal, Francia Raisa as Ana Torres, Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Parnell as Dean Parker and black-ish's Deon Cole as his signature character Charley Telphy. The cast also includes Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Luka Sabbat.
When Zoey heads to college she quickly discovers life outside the family nest isn't always perfect. And can we take a moment to talk about Charley being a teacher?
The first episode, "Late Registration," Zoey arrives at California University assuming she'll be the hot shot on campus…but things don't exactly go her way. In "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe," Zoey experiences FOMO (fear of missing out) for the first time as she tries to juggle everything college life has to offer.
The new series from black-ish's Kenya Barris will also feature appearances by Shahidi's TV parents Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson.
Will you be tuning in for grown-ish? The series premieres Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.