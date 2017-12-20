Erika Jayne Is Ready to Meet Her Saturday Night Live Alter Ego: "Call Me, Candace!"

Who's ready for Erika Jayne to meet SNL's resident kitty ambassador?
Ever since Cecily Strong parodied the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fave during the Larry David-hosted Nov. 4 episode of NBC's venerable late-night sketch show, introducing us to the equally fabulous Candace, her harem of gays, and her music in which she inexplicable counts out train tickets in Mandarin, all we've been able to think about is the dream scenario in which the two women share the stage. (And, seriously, if you haven't watched the sketch yet, stop what you are doing and fix your life right now.)
After seeing Cecily shared a photo of the roses Erika sent her, thanking her for the love, we couldn't help but ask the Bravolebrity what it would take to see the pair together as she chatted with her on the red carpet at RHOBH's premiere party in West Hollywood on Friday, Dec. 15. And we've got to say, it seems like Erika's on board.
"I don't know," Erika admitted when asked how we could make this happen. "Call me, Candace." Your move, SNL!
Whether or not Erika ever does join Candace for a performance, she's clearly thrilled that someone on the writing staff has paid enough attention to her to spoof her not once in 2017, but twice. (When Chris Pine hosted in May, her song "XXPEN$IVE" was used during a RuPaul's Drag Race-influenced sketch.)
"I would've never predicted anything like that. I think it's the highest form of flattery," she told us. "Happened twice this season. You know, it's --king incredible. That's the only thing I can really come up with. Yeah, it's great."
It turns out we're not the only ones obsessed with the homage, either. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, Dec. 19, a viewer called in to ask Erika what she thought about the character, prompting host Andy Cohen to excitedly describe the sketch that he found "very funny."
"It will go down in my life as one of the high points," Erika admitted.
