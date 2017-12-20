Here's What Eva Longoria Has to Say About a Desperate Housewives Revival

Eva Longoria is NewBeauty's winter-spring cover star, and the mother-to-be is also opening up about everything from hygiene to what's her take on a Desperate Housewives revival.

Yesterday, we learned that the actress and her husband Jose Bastón are expecting a baby boy, her rep confirms to E! News. This will be the couple's first child together.

(The interview was conducted before the news of her pregnancy was announced.)

The former Desperate Housewives star was asked by NewBeauty if the show would ever have a revival, and her answer might surprise you.