Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton for Her First Christmas Lunch With Queen Elizabeth II

To grandmother's house we go!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth II's annual pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. The royal was photographed driving his fiancée to the event. The bride-to-be wore a black and white dress by the British brand Self Portrait, as well as diamond earrings by the Canadian company Birks. Her future husband opted for a formal suit and tie.

Prince William was also photographed driving his wife Kate Middleton to the luncheon. Their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte rode along in the back seat.

Still, these weren't the only royals to attend. The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla also attended the event as did Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Princess and Prince Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra. They were joined by Katherine, Duchess of Kent and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.