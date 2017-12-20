Lala Kent's Married Boyfriend Identified: Meet Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules' greatest mystery has been solved.

Much of the Bravo reality show's fifth season centered around Lala Kent and her mystery man, whom The New York Post's Page Six identified Tuesday as movie producer Randall Emmett. Though his name has been linked to Kent's for several months, neither has publicly confirmed they are a couple. However, they were caught kissing at a FabFitFun event in Beverly Hills Dec. 7, and pictures and videos provided irrefutable proof that the romance rumors are, in fact, true.

"They were side by side the whole time, but they weren't doing the PDA snuggly thing. They didn't leave each other's side," a source said. "He was definitely being more cautious than her."

Meanwhile, a separate insider tells E! News Kent has been dating Emmett about a year and a half. Emmett is the executive producer of STARZ's original series Power, and he is in the midst of divorcing actress Ambyr Childers, who once starred in Showtime's Ray Donovan and next appears in the Lifetime series You (opposite Shay Mitchell). Emmett, who has two children with Childers, initially filed for legal separation in April 2015, but he asked the court to dismiss his petition 13 months later; Childers filed for divorce in January 2017 and their case remains open.