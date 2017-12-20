Mark Wahlberg Poses Shirtless in Family Christmas Card

Mark Walhberg wasn't afraid to show a little skin for this year's Christmas card.
The Daddy's Home 2 star shared a shirtless photo from his family's holiday greeting on social media Tuesday. Instead of donning color-coordinating outfits or formal attire, the Walhberg clan posed in their swimsuits.
The card showed the whole gang. In the photo, the Ted star sat alongside his wife Rhea Durham and their four kids Ella, Brendan, Grace and Michael.
"The Walhberg family Christmas card," the actor captioned the picture.
Above the photo were the words "Hope, Faith, Love. Thankful for God's many blessings. Best wishes, the Wahlberg Family 2017.
Mark Wahlberg
"The Wahlberg family Christmas card," the actor shared on Twitter when revealing his 2017 card.
Giada de Laurentiis
"Buon Natale! Thx for another year of holiday magic @minted," the Food Network star wrote on Instagram while showcasing her holiday card.
Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
Prince William & Kate Middleton
Merry Christmas from the Royal Family! The famous couple pose with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Sarah Stage
"Merry Christmas to all," the "six-pack mom" wrote on Instagram when revealing her card from JcPenny. "#mulletseason #1985 #christmasCard."
Kevin Hart
The actor's family card features wife Eniko Hart, their newborn son Kenzo and his two children from a previous marriage.
Elizabeth Chambers
"Merry Christmas and Happy Everything, from our family to yours," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Love, The Hammers (and Archie, not pictured)."
Instagram/SimplyToImpress
Kyle Richards
"So pleased with how these turned out! xo," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram when revealing her SimplyToImpress cards.
Melissa Joan Hart
"I'm so excited about our family Christmas card this year! I got them from SimplytoImpress.com," the actress shared on Instagram. "Very proud to send these out to family and friends! Merry Christmas from our family to yours! #holidaysarehere #spon #simplywonderful."
Instagram/SimplytoImpress.com
Tori Spelling
"So excited for our 2017 holiday card... I just couldn't wait to show off our growing family!" the reality star shared on Instagram with her finished card from SimplytoImpress.com. "Their cards are just SO cute!"
Instagram/Simply to Impress
Ayesha Curry
"Excited to show everyone our 2017 holiday card. Tried SimplytoImpress.com this year and so impressed with how they turned out!" the celebrity chef wrote on social media. "Can't wait to send our cards to all our family and friends. Happy Holidays!"
Instagram/Simply To Impress
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett
"In LOVE with our 2017 holiday card from SimplytoImpress.com!" the reality star shared with her followers. "So excited to send these out! #amazingcards #myfave."
Instagram/Simply to Impress
Jenny Mollen
"I've never been adult enough to create holiday cards, but now with two kids the guilt just doubled," the actress wrote to her followers. "It took 4 lactation cookies, three bottles, two dog treats and the promise of a date night to get this pic. Thank god, ordering it only took minutes."
Tamera Mowry-Housley
"Merry Christmas from the Housleys to you!" The Real co-host wrote on Instagram.
Sara Evans
"Merry Christmas!" the country singer shared with her followers.
Kara Keough Bosworth
"#DeckTheHalls #DeckerTheHalls designed by #MaryGarrard #MeredithBlackPhotography," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared online.
Tamra Judge
"Merry Christmas from our family to yours," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared with her followers.
Teresa Giudice
"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from our Family to Yours," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared. "@images_by_linda_marie."
Armie Hammer
The Lone Ranger and Social Network star appears with his wife Elizabeth Hammer and daughter Harper in their annual card.
Molly Sims
"I love our holiday cards! #Stuberpartyof4 (soon to be 5!!!)," the actress wrote on Instagram.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
"Yet again these elves are upset that they did not make our holiday card, and have retaliated," the actress joked. "#elfontheshelf (amazing Holiday card from @tinyprints )."
Alexis Bellino
"Merry Christmas!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "We hope your day is filled with lots of family love. Love, The Bellino's."
Kelly Clarkson
"Merry Christmas from the Blackstock's #Santa #IKnowHim," the American Idol alumna tweeted. "....and by Blackstock's, I meant Blackstocks #grammarforthewin #thanksmom hahaha."
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott
The only way to greet Santa Claus is with a goofy face!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel
"Happy holidays," the couple wrote on Instagram while debuting their 2016 Christmas card from illustrator James Malia.
Vicki Gunvalson
"Just finished addressing my Christmas cards. I only ordered 25 this year so if you didn't get one please don't be offended," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared days before the holiday. "Here's your virtual one. #mailingoutlate #merrychristmas #ilovemyfamily #blessed #answeredprayers."
Hugh Hefner
Season greetings from the man behind Playboy and his wife.
Prince Charles & Camilla Bowles
Clarence House introduces the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's annual Christmas card.
Melissa Joan Hart
"I can't believe the holidays are here!" the actress shared on Instagram while revealing her Simply to Impress holiday card. "From the entire crew, we wish you all a happy holiday season! #blessed #holidaycard."
Mario Lopez
"Diggin' this year's Familia Lopez holiday card!" the actor shared on Instagram. "Mrs. Lopez, Gia, Nico and I wish you a great holiday! #Family #HolidayCard"
Barack & Michelle Obama
Before celebrating their final Christmas in the White House, the famous couple and their family pose for another special holiday card.
Lisa Rinna
"Christmas is almost here, and I just got our holiday cards from SimplytoImpress.com," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed online. "So many stylish choices. What a great way to share our love with family and friends! #blessed #holidaycard."
Alyssa Milano
"I'm so excited to share our family's holiday card! I used SimplytoImpress.com for the first time and I am beyond thrilled," the actress shared on Facebook. "The hardest part was picking just one gorgeous design! Happy Holidays! #LoveThis."
Kevin Jonas
"Loving the Jonas family 2016 Christmas card we ordered from Simplytoimpress.com," the Jonas Brothers member shared on Instagram. "Danielle's a big fan. I'm so lucky to be spending Christmas with my beautiful wife, our precious Alena and our adorable new baby girl Valentina. #holiday2016."
Tori Spelling
"SO excited to unveil this year's McDermott family holiday card! We used SimplytoImpress.com again this year & I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," the actress shared on Instagram. "The fam looks fab, but next year we may need a bigger couch!"
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett
The former E! star was joined by her husband Hank and their two children Alijah and Hank Jr.
Coco & Ice-T
2015
"Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!" the new mom wrote on Instagram while holding baby Chanel. (Also pictured are Ice-T's kids LeTesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr. from previous relationships)
Fergie & Josh Duhamel
The Hollywood couple's son Axl steals the show in their annual card.
Steve Aoki
"The Aoki Christmas Card 2015 from @OmniaLasVegas," the DJ shared right in time for the holidays.
Gretchen Rossi
"Merry Christmas Eve Everyone!!! This is our Christmas card this year!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "Hats for my 3 boys are from Target, aren't they so adorable? Hope you all have a wonderful and blessed day."
Chris & Adrienne Bosh
With a little help from their holiday cards, the happy couple announce they are expecting twins.
Tamra Judge
"Merry Christmas," the Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned on Instagram when revealing her card.
Dorinda Medley
"#HappyHolidays," the Real Housewives of New York City star shared on Instagram with her card created by producer Daniel Cape. "#elfonashelf #RHONY."
Lisa Rinna
"I have so much love this holiday season. Love my family. Love my life. And love our new holiday card from Simplytoimpress.com," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram. "They have such gorg and stylish designs - so excited I found them this year. Super easy to create, and the cards showed up so fast. Beyond thrilled and excited to send to family & friends! #blessed."
Cara Santana & Jesse Metcalfe
"Getting In The Spirit," the couple wrote on Instagram after shopping at the mall. "Family Holiday Card @BeverlyCenter // #BeverlyCenterStyle."
Tiffani Thiessen
"Holiday cards? Check! Our festive holiday cards are designed by my talented sis n law @jillsmithdesign for @tinyprints," the actress wrote on Instagram. "You still have time to grab yours if you haven't yet. #holidaysarehere #ilovemyfamily photo on the card by @howrebeccaseesit."
Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte & Prince William
Kensington Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "are hugely appreciative of all the warm messages they have received about their family this year and are very much looking forward to their first Christmas as a family of four."
