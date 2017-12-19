Mindy Kaling Gives Birth! Why She Was Always Destined for Motherhood

It was written in the stars...

On Tuesday, E! News exclusively learned that Mindy Kaling welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Katherine Kaling, on Dec. 15.

Back in July, E! News broke the news that the Mindy Project star was pregnant with her first child and that it was "an unexpected surprise."

In September, she broke her silence about her pregnancy, saying on NBC's Today show that she was "really excited" to become a mom.

"I'd like to be the fun mom, I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom," she added. "So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice."

Kaling, who is notoriously private, has not revealed the identity of her baby's father, but has definitely given fans major clues over the years that being a mom was a big priority.

Check out the funny lady's sincere quotes about wanting to start a family...