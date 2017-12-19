Christina Aguilera Just Made Her Birthday Party Nice With a Personal Real Housewives Twister Game

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Dec 19, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

Ain't no other Bravo fan could have this much fun on her birthday.

As Christina Aguilera turned 37 Monday, the "Fighter" singer was treated to an unforgettable party with her nearest and dearest friends.

In several pictures and clips shared through Instagram Stories, Christina gave fans a taste of how her crew helped celebrate the birthday girl.

In addition to a custom cake that featured "Suck My Dick" and food from McDonalds, Christina and guests were able to play a game of Twister that featured faces from the Real Housewives of New York City.

Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps and other cast members were featured on the classic board game that ties you up in knots.