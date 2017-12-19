Tyra Banks Opens Up About Motherhood, Reveals If She Wants More Kids

Tyra Banks is dishing on motherhood.

On Jan. 9, Banks returns as host of America's Next Top Model on VH1. But before the premiere, the TV personality is sitting down for an exclusive interview with E! News to talk about the show and her son, York.

Banks, who welcomed York via a surrogate, announced his arrival on Instagram in Jan. 2016. Now, almost two years later, the host is opening up about life as a mom.

"I am a very hardworking momma and hopefully a good example to my son that you know momma works really, really hard and that's how we have these things and we can travel and get on airplane, airplane, airplane, to go and see the world," Banks tells us.