Michelle Williams Talks Christopher Plummer Replacing Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World

All the money in the world can't buy happiness, but it can buy a new actor...

The story behind the making of All the Money in the World is almost as dramatic as the unbelievable-but-true story told on the silver screen.

At the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday, one of the movie's stars, Michelle Williams, sounded off on the last-minute decision, made just weeks before the film was set to be release, to re-shoot co-star Kevin Spacey's scenes with Oscar winner Christopher Plummer, following the House of Cards star's sexual harassment scandal.

At the event, Williams talked to E! News Zuri Hall about the headline-making move to recast the already shot role.

"I was excited," admitted the Manchester by the Sea star. "I have been a fan of his obviously for ages so I was thrilled to work with him and thrilled he was going to contribute to a happier ending on our story."