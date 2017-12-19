Michelle Williams Talks Christopher Plummer Replacing Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World

All the money in the world can't buy happiness, but it can buy a new actor...
The story behind the making of All the Money in the World is almost as dramatic as the unbelievable-but-true story told on the silver screen.
At the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday, one of the movie's stars, Michelle Williams, sounded off on the last-minute decision, made just weeks before the film was set to be release, to re-shoot co-star Kevin Spacey's scenes with Oscar winner Christopher Plummer, following the House of Cards star's sexual harassment scandal.
At the event, Williams talked to E! News Zuri Hall about the headline-making move to recast the already shot role.
"I was excited," admitted the Manchester by the Sea star. "I have been a fan of his obviously for ages so I was thrilled to work with him and thrilled he was going to contribute to a happier ending on our story."
Ridley Scott's movie follows J. Paul Getty and the now-infamous kidnapping of his 16-year-old grandson John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer). Williams plays the kidnapped teen's desperate mother who attempts to sway the billionaire into paying the ransom.
Williams also talked candidly about what it was like to receive a 2018 Golden Globes nomination for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her high-stakes role. "It felt like crossing a finish line and getting a nice hug instead of a kick in the face," the 37-year-old said.
Days after the recasting news surfaced, Plummer shared his thoughts on the role to Vanity Fair. "I think it's very sad what happened to him," the 87-year-old actor told the publication. "Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it's so sad. It's such a shame."
It's really not replacing him [Spacey]—it's starting all over again. Although the situation is very sad," Plummer shares. "I'm very saddened by what happened to Kevin, but what can I do? I've got a role. I admire Ridley Scott and I'm thrilled to be making a movie for him. And so I thought, that was it. Ages ago I was in contention for [the role], way back. So I was familiar with it, and then Ridley came to me and I agreed. I wanted to work with him. He's very good. I loved the script. The script is wonderful."
Fans can see for themselves when All the Money in the World hits theaters on Dec. 22.