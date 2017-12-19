Vanessa Hudgens Addresses Speculation She's Engaged to Austin Butler

Not so fast...

The Twittersphere went into overdrive after Vanessa Hudgens posted a Instagram photo on Sunday and fans were quick to notice that the actress, who is in a relationship with actor Austin Butler, was wearing a big ring on that finger.

But it turns out that sometimes a ring on a ring finger is just a convenient place to place your baubles after an exhausting day on set.

On Tuesday, Vanessa took to Twitter to clarify the Internet sleuths' find and explain the sitch: "Guysssss. I’m not engaged! I posted a pic. Not to show off my ring that I happened to throw on that finger after a long day of filming but to show off my haircut Lol."

Oh oops! Cute haircut, V-Hudge!