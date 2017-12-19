Selena Gomez's Family ''Not Happy'' About Reconciliation With Justin Bieber

"They do not think he is a good person for Selena to have in her life and are skeptical that he has changed. Even if he is on his best behavior for now, eventually he will unravel. He has caused so much angst for the family and for Selena," added the source. "They are very sad that she is choosing this route. They want to protect her as much as they can, but it is causing them a great deal of stress and pain to watch her give him another chance."

Despite her family's concerns, Selena's definitely appears to be giving Bieber another go. The two were spotted kissing days after her split with The Weeknd in October. They've been photographed on several outings during the past month and last weekend jetting off on a private jet for a romantic trip to Seattle.

But don't think that these two will be hanging out with the fam on Christmas. While Biebs is a big fan of baby Jesus' birthday (check out his recently gift-wrapped G-Wagon), the Canadian won't be celebrating the festive holiday with his lady love or her mother, who just penned an emotional tribute to the baby she miscarried, this year because he isn't invited to Selena's.