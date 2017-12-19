Prince Harry Gets a Promotion Ahead of His Wedding to Meghan Markle

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 1:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kentucky Derby, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Barnstable Brown Gala

Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright on Jax Taylor's Cheating: "I Never Thought I'd Stay With Him"

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Mandy Teefey

Selena Gomez's Family ''Not Happy'' About Reconciliation With Justin Bieber

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Crowned Woman of the Year 2017

Prince Harry, Prince Philip

PA Wire

Next year is already shaping up pretty well for Prince Harry!

Not only has he set his May 19 wedding date with Meghan Markle, but he's also just received news of a big promotion.

After 64 years, Prince Philip has stepped down from his role as the Captain General of the Royal Marines, handing the duties over to Harry with Queen Elizabeth II's approval.

"The Queen has been pleased to give her formal approval to the appointment of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales as Captain General Royal Marines," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. 

Philip was given the honorable role of Captain General in 1953 after King George VI's death. 

Photos

Prince Philip: A Life in Pictures

Meanwhile, Philip announced his retirement last May and carried out his final public engagement with the Royal Marines.

On Aug. 2, he attended a parade at Buckingham Palace to mark the Royal Marines 1664 Global Challenge. It was the last of his 22,219 solo official engagements, carried out since 1952.

We're certain Prince Harry will follow properly in suit!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Prince Harry , Prince Philip , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.