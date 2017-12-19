Prince Harry Gets a Promotion Ahead of His Wedding to Meghan Markle

Next year is already shaping up pretty well for Prince Harry!

Not only has he set his May 19 wedding date with Meghan Markle, but he's also just received news of a big promotion.

After 64 years, Prince Philip has stepped down from his role as the Captain General of the Royal Marines, handing the duties over to Harry with Queen Elizabeth II's approval.

"The Queen has been pleased to give her formal approval to the appointment of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales as Captain General Royal Marines," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Philip was given the honorable role of Captain General in 1953 after King George VI's death.