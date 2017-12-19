Meghan Markle Crowned Woman of the Year 2017

Meghan Markle, Hello Magazine

Hello! magazine

Meghan Markle has been crowned 2017's Woman of the Year!

The newly-engaged star has received the honor from U.K.'s Hello! magazine and appears on the cover of the publication's latest edition. It's been a life changing year for the 36-year-old, from recently wrapping her seventh and final season of Suits to getting engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan is now starting a new chapter in her life.

Meghan is receiving this honor just before she spends her first holiday with the royal family.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

A Kensington Palace spokesman told reporters on Dec. 13, "You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day."

Meghan was recently a surprise guest at Queen Elizabeth II's staff Christmas party and she and Harry also reportedly attended the Kensington Palace holiday party with with Prince William and Kate Middleton last week.

"We are very excited for Harry and Meghan," the couple said in a joint statement after Harry and Meghan's engagement news was announced in November. "It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."

Meghan and Harry's wedding will take place in May 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

What do you think of Meghan's Woman of the Year honor? Sound off in the comments!

