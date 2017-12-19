Meghan Markle Crowned Woman of the Year 2017

Meghan Markle has been crowned 2017's Woman of the Year!

The newly-engaged star has received the honor from U.K.'s Hello! magazine and appears on the cover of the publication's latest edition. It's been a life changing year for the 36-year-old, from recently wrapping her seventh and final season of Suits to getting engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan is now starting a new chapter in her life.

Meghan is receiving this honor just before she spends her first holiday with the royal family.